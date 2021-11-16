Annual General Meeting of the Fairview Heritage Townsite Society

When: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 2 to 4 pm

Where: Multicultural Hall at 799 McKinney Road, Oliver (next to the Oliver Curling Club)

Who: Everyone is welcome! Only members can vote, and membership is $10/year. You can join or renew at the AGM.

Find out how you can get involved as we plan for a busy year at the Fairview Townsite in 2022. Hope to see you there!

Please note: According to Interior Health COVID-19 requirements for indoor gatherings, participants need to wear masks and show proof of full vaccination.