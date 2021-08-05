And your point is ?

In July 2020, 175 British Columbians died from drug overdose as the province marked the third straight month with over 170 overdose deaths.

Since the opioid overdose crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2016, nearly 6000 illicit drug overdose deaths have been reported in BC.

Most deaths amoungst young people

Since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic in BC early last year 1772 people have died –

In the past 24 hours, no new deaths have been reported.

Most deaths in care homes affecting the elderly.