And now – for something completely different…….

Former broadcaster Jack Bennest talked with Planta about his radio days, from taking night courses at BCIT, to CKOK in the Okanagan, to CJOR and CKNW in Vancouver.

As well, he shares some stories about knowing and working with Pat Burns, Jack Webster, Erwin Swangard, and more.

Bennest also developed an awarding winning historical website of http://www.bcradiohistory.com,

a remarkable repository of radio’s past.

