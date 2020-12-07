and locally…..

UPDATE on IH numbers

· IH is reporting 203 new cases since Friday, for a total of 2,265

· 636 cases are active and on isolation

· Fourteen people are in hospital; four in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH six. (*Please see statement below)

Update on long term care sites:

· Five cases at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

· Eight cases at McKinney Place in Oliver.

· Two cases at Village by the Station in Penticton.

The following is attributable to Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health:

“I’m sad to report two additional COVID-19 related deaths; bringing the total in Interior Health to six. Both people died in hospital over the weekend and I would like to extend our condolences to their families and caregivers. It’s never easy to lose a member of our community and our thoughts are with their loved ones. Limiting the spread of COVID-19 is our best way of protecting those who are vulnerable. Let’s all continue to do our part as we continue fighting this challenging pandemic together.”

The individuals who passed away were a man and a woman, both in their late 70s.