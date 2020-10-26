Most people in the South Okanagan may not be aware of just how vast the riding of Boundary Similkameen is.

From just south of Kelowna on the back road to Rock Creek, from Big White to Baldy, from Grand Forks to Princeton to the city limits of Penticton through Heritage Hills, Skaha Estates, The Falls, Vaseux – south to the border including Oliver and Osoyoos. Vast for sure – ask Linda Larson – looking after affairs for the last 7 years. Before her John Slater and Bill Barisoff. Those are all down by the river valley names.

Now Roly Russell of Grand Forks – picked as #1 in a winning government – NEW democrats.

For the record this is my opinion and I shall sign my name at the bottom.

Why has a tradition Liberal/Socred riding gone back to the Bill Barlee days several decades ago.

I will not say there are any losers here – The conservative candidate is very happy with his numbers – being the spoiler for the Liberals allowing the NDP to rise above.

Are there other reasons why the Liberals did poorly?

1. Leader of Party not known well

2. Campaign during Covid difficult

3. Selection/Election of candidate flawed

4. National Park issue helped Conservative candidate to bleed red

5. If you add the right of centre vote it is higher than NDP – called the split!

I remember well in 1972 when NDP first elected – the right wing centered in Vancouver said – lets get organized with Grace McCarthy recruiting Bill junior Bennett and by 1975 – NDP turfed.

Things have changed – the fear of socialism and the NDP is no longer evident – just another party on the political spectrum with the Green Party rising – very slowly but in a time of world politics on climate change – watch that over time.

Can the Liberals find a charismatic leader? Well I saw CC Christy Clark on the tube Saturday and wow is she looking good ( I will now be called a sexist for remarking on her beauty and charm ) others will say Jack are you ever bent… even switching teams if you know what I mean. When I met CC she was one of the most likeable person I had ever met in the world of MALE dominated politics.

John and the ‘Horganites’ have four years to recover from Covid 19 and bring in a balanced budget.

This time period – a ‘space’ for the Liberals and Greens to reflect, sharpen their swords and get ready to battle again. I believe they will have fodder for the cannon.

To Darryl, to Petra – all say signs signs signs – but in the end it is the confidence and comfort of an MLA in government that sees us represented by a NDP choice.

Roly as one who has slayed the dragon – a cabinet post – Forestry, Agriculture, Municipal Affairs. ??

Jack Bennest