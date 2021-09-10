“Amazing to work with” – Mexican firefighters return home

“The BC Wildfire Service wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the 98 firefighters and three support personnel who deployed from Mexico this summer to help manage the wildfire situation in B.C.,” BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said in a statement.

The expert firefighters from Mexico arrived on July 24 and worked long days battling wildfires throughout the Okanagan.

The highly skilled crew was first deployed to assist with the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which was then listed at over 6,800 hectares, and was the cause of several tense evacuations. The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire is no longer a fire of note and considered held, with much thanks to all firefighters including the Mexican contingent, the BCWS said.

On the eve of their arrival to Osoyoos, the firefighters were invited by a host from the Osoyoos Indian Band, welcoming them to the traditional lands of the Syilx people with prayer and drumming.

“Their work this wildfire season has been invaluable to this organization and all British Columbians affected by wildfires,” said BCWS.