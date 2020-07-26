Almost August – summer may be here

Heat Warning in effect for:

Central Okanagan – including Kelowna

North Okanagan – including Vernon

South Okanagan – including Penticton

Temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected.

Hot temperatures are expected today through Tuesday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the southern interior of British Columbia leading to hot conditions.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the next two days with the hottest temperatures expected to be on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures will begin to moderate as the ridge of high pressure weakens…..