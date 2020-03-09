All retro at Oliver Curling Club

The Oliver Curling Club kicked off a year of celebrations on the weekend for its 50th Anniversary. We hosted a ‘Retro’ bonspiel where, just like in the club’s first bonspiel in 1970, curlers put their names in a hat and teams were drawn at random. Curlers from all leagues met new friends on the ice while music played to keep everything hopping.

Retro costumes were reminiscent of curling 50 years ago. Displays of pins, trophies, jam cans and old brooms were part of the decor.

George Hagel played the part of the Soda Jerk and served floats with root beer generously donated by A&W. Murray Soder – the presenter in picture above

Prizes for the teams followed the spirit of 50 years ago with produce and handcrafted items for the main winners. The spiel was won by the team of Terry Einarson from the Day League, Gina Patterson who is newly returned to town after a few years away, Mark Seed of the Corporate League, and Anita Becker, a future member.

Other winners include teams skipped by Diane Tetreault and Patrick Campbell.

Many thanks to all our curlers, volunteers and great prize sponsors — A&W, Arterra Wines — for making it such a fantastic launch to our 50th Anniversary celebrations!