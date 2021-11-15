All residents ordered to evacuate Monday

Rain continues to batter British Columbia on Monday, as officials keep a wary eye on rising rivers and road closures.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect across southern B.C., with Environment Canada expecting up to another 50 millimetres for areas that have experienced relentless rain since Saturday.

Mudslides and localized flooding have caused chaos in communities across the province, including the city of Merritt, where all residents were ordered to evacuate at about 10 a.m. PT on Monday.

The City of Merritt also said on Monday that the municipal wastewater treatment plant in the community had failed. Residents were asked not to use water in their homes, including flushing toilets and running taps.

The city has requested that all gas stations remain open for residents now leaving the city. Reception centres are open in Kelowna and Kamloops.