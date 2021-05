Oliver file 2021-2028

Steven Gallagher (1992-09-25) is wanted on a Warrant of Arrest for Arson and Break and Enter. This warrant is in relation to a fire at a local pharmacy on May 15th, 2021.

If you have any information to assist in safely apprehended this subject, please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth

NCO i/c Oliver Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) / Government of Canada

Tel: 250-498-3422 / Fax: 250-498-1624