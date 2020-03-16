All branches of ORL to close

All branches of Okanagan Regional Library will close, effective Tuesday, the library has announced.

“Based on the direction and recommendation of the public health officials, and out of care and concern for the public, our customers and our staff, we will be closing until further notice all Okanagan Regional Library branches effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17,” director of marketing and communications Michal Utko said in a press release Monday afternoon.

“At the end of the library open hours today, March 16, all book drops will be closed. Please enjoy the library materials you have out right now.”

The ORL has 31 locations across the Okanagan and beyond, from Sicamous in the north to Osoyoos in the south, and from Princeton in the west to Golden in the east.