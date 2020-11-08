Dead at 80 years RIP

1965

George Alexander Trebek Order of Canada (July 22, 1940 – November 8, 2020)

was a Canadian-American television personality, game show host and actor. He was the host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy! after its revival in 1984, and also hosted a number of other game shows, including The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration, and To Tell the Truth.

A native of Canada, Trebek became a naturalized United States citizen in 1998. He received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times for his work on Jeopardy! On November 8, 2020, Trebek died at age 80 after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He had been contracted to host Jeopardy! until 2022.

