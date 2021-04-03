Face masks that contain graphene may pose health risk
Health Canada has directed all known distributors, importers and manufacturers to stop selling masks containing graphene and to recall affected products, and has written to all provinces and territories advising them to stop the distribution and use of said masks.
Summary
- Product: Face masks labelled to contain graphene or biomass graphene.
- Issue: There is a potential that wearers could inhale graphene particles from some masks, which may pose health risks.
- What to do: Do not use these face masks. Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.
