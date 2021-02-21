Alert to farmers – winter is over on April 9th

1. THAT the Canal Diversion start date be Monday April 5th, 2021

Water from the Okanagan River is diverted at the McIntrye Dam each year in the canal system

2. THAT the Irrigation Season start date be Friday April 9th, 2021

A date when the canal is well fueled and the pumps can be turned on.

A piece of history – When first built in 1919-1924 – the whole system engineered to work on gravity back and forth across the valley bottom – with water flow to Osoyoos

The current Oliver only system is 22 miles long.