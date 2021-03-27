Ah Ha

Mail from a  trusty partner of mine in Osoyoos
Phoned the Mayor  – “yes – the location will move to Sonora Centre on Thursday
What does IH site say about a location in Osoyoos at the moment ?
Osoyoos Osoyoos Health Centre
4816 89th St.
Osoyoos Sonora Community Centre
COVID-19 Immunization Centre
for Sunday, April 4th, 2021 at 1:50 PM is confirmed.

Your Confirmation number is #IHIMMUNIZATIONl98?????

Address:
The Interior Health Osoyoos Sonora Community Centre

COVID-19 Immunization Centre is located at

8505 68 Ave, Osoyoos, BC V0H 1V0

Preparing for your appointment:

  • Bring your BC Services Card/Personal Health Number and photo ID, if you have them.
  • Wear clothing that allows access to your upper shoulder area.
  • Wear a mask. If you don’t have a mask, we will provide you with one.

Interior Health Osoyoos

Sonora Community Centre Immunization Centre Team

 

