Aggravated assault charges dropped against Summerland man

On Thursday, February 20, a stay of proceedings was enter in BC Supreme Court….

Gregory Stanley Nield had been set to be re-tried for allegations he assaulted his psychiatrist at Penticton General Hospital 6 years ago.

Nield was set for retrial on the matter in which he confronted Dr. Rajeev Sheoran on Dec. 5, 2014, only minutes after the two were left alone in an interview room.

Following a conviction in 2017, Nield was sentenced to 30 months’ probation, conditions of which required him to complete community service hours and have no contact with Sheoran.

The retrial was order by a higher court.

Now…..B.C. Prosecution Services dropped the assault charges “after further information was received by the prosecutor (who) concluded the charge approval standard could no longer be met,” said spokesperson Dan McLaughlin. “In these circumstances a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action.”

Source: Court records and files from Penticton Herald