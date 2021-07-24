Agencies and Indian Bands get together to review the facts of the Nk’Mip Creek Fire

Representatives from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) provided updates on the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.
Working with FortisBC, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to protect power infrastructure and keep highway open
There will be no permit access granted to properties under Evacuation Order in Electoral Area A or C due to the Mk’Mip wildfire until further notice
Thomas Creek wildfire: making good headway creating fireguards, majority of work is on the western slopes. Area restriction remains in place.
Brenda Creek wildfire: continue protecting significant infrastructure, power line transmissions and watershed
Nk’Mip Creek wildfire
633 properties on Evacuation Order
1,370 properties on Evacuation Alert
Brenda Creek wildfire
Visitors should be mindful of BCWS operations, Evacuation Alerts and Orders
Check drivebc.ca for latest road updates including highway closures
Avoid operational areas, including Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake and respect Area Restrictions
One structure and one camper (RV) lost due to Nk’Mip Creek wildfire
PIB
Heartfelt thanks and praise to firefighters on front lines and all other emergency service responders
As a result of the increase in fire activity within Osoyoos Indian Band, PIB emergency services activated July 22 and prepared the community hall and ball park to receive evacuees in need of lodging due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfireThank you to RDOS and City of Penticton for support and donation of cots
Greatly appreciate the cooperation of communities, and working together with outside agencies to support each other during this emergency
