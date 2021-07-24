Agencies and Indian Bands get together to review the facts of the Nk’Mip Creek Fire

Representatives from BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) provided updates on the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.

Working with FortisBC, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to protect power infrastructure and keep highway open

There will be no permit access granted to properties under Evacuation Order in Electoral Area A or C due to the Mk’Mip wildfire until further notice

Thomas Creek wildfire: making good headway creating fireguards, majority of work is on the western slopes. Area restriction remains in place.

Brenda Creek wildfire: continue protecting significant infrastructure, power line transmissions and watershed

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

633 properties on Evacuation Order

1,370 properties on Evacuation Alert

Brenda Creek wildfire

Visitors should be mindful of BCWS operations, Evacuation Alerts and Orders

Check drivebc.ca for latest road updates including highway closures

Avoid operational areas, including Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake and respect Area Restrictions

One structure and one camper (RV) lost due to Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

PIB

Heartfelt thanks and praise to firefighters on front lines and all other emergency service responders

As a result of the increase in fire activity within Osoyoos Indian Band, PIB emergency services activated July 22 and prepared the community hall and ball park to receive evacuees in need of lodging due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfireThank you to RDOS and City of Penticton for support and donation of cots

Greatly appreciate the cooperation of communities, and working together with outside agencies to support each other during this emergency