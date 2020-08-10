Add to the list

We miss:

A local newspaper

More news voices

Music in the Park

Venables Theatre

Regular hours at the Post Office

Planning for the Fall Art Show and the FOG

Baseball in the Park

Americans and other friends from around the world

A lake with no weeds at the beach

A good time to go shopping for groceries

Happy to see:

Bars are open

Cafes are open

Hair Salons are open

Plans for school in September

No local forest wild fires

 

 

  1. There is a local newspaper……

    Publisher: Thanks Dale just noticed the Times Chronicle in local drug store

    So there is editorial staff plus production and office staff – total?

    If there is an Oliver story is it in the Osoyoos Times? Is it one newspaper?

    If the website for Osoyoos and Oliver now the same?

    Best of luck

    • Yes,

      It is one newspaper, merging the Times and the Chronicle ergo: Times-Chronicle (thought that would be obvious)

      Timeschronicle.ca (both old websites re-direct to the new one)

      Publisher: You know me Dale nothing is very obvious to me – lol

