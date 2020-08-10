Add to the list

We miss:
A local newspaper
More news voices
Music in the Park
Venables Theatre
Regular hours at the Post Office
Planning for the Fall Art Show and the FOG
Baseball in the Park
Americans and other friends from around the world
A lake with no weeds at the beach
A good time to go shopping for groceries
Happy to see:
Bars are open
Cafes are open
Hair Salons are open
Plans for school in September
No local forest wild fires
Comments
Dale Boyd says
There is a local newspaper……
Publisher: Thanks Dale just noticed the Times Chronicle in local drug store
So there is editorial staff plus production and office staff – total?
If there is an Oliver story is it in the Osoyoos Times? Is it one newspaper?
If the website for Osoyoos and Oliver now the same?
Best of luck
Dale Boyd says
Yes,
It is one newspaper, merging the Times and the Chronicle ergo: Times-Chronicle (thought that would be obvious)
Timeschronicle.ca (both old websites re-direct to the new one)
Publisher: You know me Dale nothing is very obvious to me – lol