Active cases and hospitalizations on rise – a wave

There are 1,766 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, of which 70 are being treated in hospital including 21 in intensive care.

There are also 4,294 people in self quarantine after being potentially exposed to someone with the disease.

256 people have died in BC

There are 20 outbreaks in health-care facilities, including 18 in long-term care or assisted-living homes and two in acute-care facilities.

There is a reported outbreak at École de l’Anse-au-sable school in Kelowna, where three people associated with the school have tested COVID-19 positive and 160 are in quarantine, including all students and staff from Kindergarten to Grade 3.

There have been over 200 COVID-19 exposure warnings issued for B.C. schools, but this is the first outbreak.

A school exposure occurs when a COVID sick person attends school and puts others at risk. A cluster is when there is an identified link between two or more people with COVID at one school.

A cluster is declared an outbreak when a medical health officer feels it is out of control.