Action taken – home appears finished on exterior – neighbours likely happy

***

Previously on ODN

The single detached dwelling at 6569 Lakeside Road has been undergoing construction for the past twenty-five years with the owner residing in the basement without an occupancy permit issued from the Town of Oliver.

The property contains a number of problems, specifically:

• There are several excavations and exposed footings for a garage, retaining wall and

window well. These holes are three to five feet deep and unfenced.

• There is no suitable external access for the house and a four to six-foot drop to the

upstairs entrances at the front, south side and rear of the dwelling.

• There are loose piles of dirt, which pose both a visual nuisance, and a hazard with

the potential for children to be injured on it.

• There are unstable and disorganized piles of construction materials on the property.

• The house and the shed both lack siding. The exterior of the House is exposed house

wrap.

Town staff is concerned that the above conditions create unsafe conditions or constitute a nuisance. For years the Property has been essentially an unfenced construction site.

Permits for construction of both the dwelling and garage have expired, with no permit issued for the shed. Reports completed by the Building Official in November of 2001, June of 2019 and February of 2020 are included as Attachments 3 to 5, providing a background on the ongoing history of the subject property and permits issued to date.