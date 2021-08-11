Access to Baldy homes granted on Thursday

Temporary access to homes near Mt. Baldy for Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire evacuees

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Emergency Operation Centre in cooperation with the BC Wildfire Service has arranged for residents under evacuation order in the Mt. Baldy area of Electoral Area E/West Boundary to access their properties on August 12.

Access will be provided with the following conditions:

Access for full-time Mt. Baldy residents only

One person per household

Access to gather essential items or undertake essential tasks at homes

Proof of residency will be required

Two access windows are available: 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. or 9:00 to 11:00 am.

Access could be revoked at any time if fire activity increases

Residents are asked to turn off all running water when they leave their property, including any sprinklers

Residents wishing to access their full- time Mt.Baldy property can register by calling 1-888-747-9119.

Currently, temporary residents or those who own vacation or vacant property will not be allowed access. RCMP will be on site and will conduct a sweep of the area to ensure everyone has left the area by 11:00 a.m.

Residents are asked to use extreme caution in the area as emergency personnel have set up structural protection equipment near homes and all equipment must remain in place.

Mt. Baldy residents will have no access to Whiskey Jack Road from Cougar road, but can reach Whiskeyjack Road from Porcupine Road.