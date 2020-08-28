About time – October ???

RDOS Large Item Collection

Residents with curbside collection in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), Town of Oliver, Town of Osoyoos and Village of Keremeos will receive large item collection this October.

Large item collection was originally planned for April but was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Only furniture, mattresses, box springs and large appliances will be picked up. A maximum of two items per house will be collected, and each item cannot weigh more than 90 kg or 200 lbs.

Items that will not be collected include electronics, lawn mowers, carpet, blinds, demolition materials or plumbing fixtures.

Contact your local landfill or the Regional District for more information on recycling these items.

Schedule:

• Monday, October 12 (Thanksgiving Monday): Town of Oliver and Electoral Area ‘C’

• Tuesday, October 13: Town of Osoyoos and Electoral Area ‘A’

• Wednesday, October 14: Electoral Areas ‘D’ and ‘I’, comprising Okanagan Falls and Kaleden