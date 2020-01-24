A unique opportunity for local youth

On Tuesday January 28th, Canada’s Ballet Jӧrgen is coming to Oliver to perform the spectacular Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet™, and a few lucky local dancers are joining them on stage.

The Local Participant program offers youth the valuable experience of dancing with professional dancers and working with professional artistic staff. The youth cast are assembled from local area students based on either a recommendation by their dance teacher or at an audition. The youth rehearse with the Company for 2 hours the day before the show, then 3 to 4 hours directly prior to the performance. All participants are invited to watch Company class on stage and if students are advanced enough in their training, they will be encouraged to join the Company class.

For this performance, students have been selected from Okanagan Dance Studio in Penticton, Dance Oasis in Osoyoos and The Dance Studio in Oliver. Four lucky and talented Oliver students have been selected to dance in the program; 9 year old Therese Grice, 10 year old Kadence Newstead, 10 year old Jessa Vernon-Wood and 12 year old Kayla Barisoff.

Kayla, who’s favourite style of dance just happens to be ballet, feels very honored to be dancing with Canada’s Ballet Jӧrgen. “It’s not every day that you get this opportunity”.

Leah Richards, owner of Oliver’s The Dance Studio is thrilled with the opportunity. “When young dancers have the chance to learn from professionals in a comfortable hometown environment, the benefits not only touch the performers but the rest of the studio as well. We all look forward to learning from their experiences.”

The main goal for the Local Participant program is to give the participants up close exposure and access to the workings of professional dance. This includes all the detailed work that goes on backstage to prepare for the performance, the technical and artistic expertise required by all, and the need for all performers to give 100% at all times throughout the process and the show.

For show information and tickets visit www.venablestheatre.ca

Contributed by Aimee Grice