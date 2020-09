On ODN we have posters and buttons

I have buttons on my shirts but they do attract $$$

Oliver Daily News cannot run on “air”, water, the soil or …..

But to the rescue the regular button people/businesses.

Thanks to every one of them – for without the $$$ there can not or will not be an ODN – the one you turn to – the news site that serves the South Okanagan and attempts and most time is a head of the game – keeping you informed.