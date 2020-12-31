A sobering thought

To best position us as we go into 2021, an amendment to provincial health officer (PHO) orders has been put in place to reduce the hours that alcohol may be sold or served on New Year’s Eve. The selling and serving of alcohol must cease between 8 p.m. (Pacific time) on Dec. 31, 2020, and 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. As before, liquor sales for onsite consumption must cease at 10 p.m. on all other dates.
“This order applies to any establishment that sells or serves alcohol, including bars, restaurants, pubs, liquor stores or grocery stores.
“Unless a full meal service is provided, premises that are licensed to serve liquor must close between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, and 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.
“We know alcohol can impair people’s judgment and their ability to effectively use the layers of protection required to keep all of us safe. This order, while temporary, will ensure New Year’s Eve leads to a safe new year for everyone.
“We recognize this order creates an added strain on our already challenged restaurant and food services sector that has been working hard to ensure restaurants are safe. However, this is the time to do all we can to keep our wall strong. We remain confident that having a meal with your household contacts in a restaurant in B.C. is safe, and we encourage people to continue to visit their local restaurants to eat in or take away on New Year’s Eve.
Adrian Dix
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Comments
Al Hudec says
Well this makes sense-NOT.
Interesting to see the preconceptions of the PHO crowd. Do people who drink at 9 PM on New Year’s eve necessarily drink less responsibly then people who drink at 9 PM on any other night in the year? Do the folks that book a 6 PM seating for New Year’s eve necessarily behave any more responsibly then folks that book the 9 PM seating? Where do people go to drink after 8 PM?They leave a restaurant or bar that has all of the mandated protections and probably high ambient air quality to go home and drink in a private residence where there are no such protections and where the air circulation is almost invariably poorer more conducive to the transmission of viruses then in a commercial restaurant. Oh sure, and why not double up on the financial injury to restaurants by telling them at the last moment that the second sitting is cancelled and that all of the food that they stock for the occasion will now go to waste. Oh and by the way with vaccinations critical to stopping the virus couldn’t a few of the PHO types have worked over the holidays rather than effectively shutting down the vaccination program during the holiday season? If the decisions are all about science, what was the scientific rationale for putting the vaccination program in vacation mode over the holidays?
Publisher: Not a big sacrifice really Al – but thinking minds might have said it on Monday or Tuesday and gave some notice. Ok one for you Al – is it necessary to babble on almost each week day on the CBC for ever case, death, long term care facility, ski hill, vaccination, surge, wave or cluster?
It baffles my mind that – that many people have nothing better to do than inform – or is that scare – the public. When it starts each day on TV I move to PBS or TCM and watch commercial free TV. I wait for a written update, look at a Canada map – and it takes 5 mins to digest. Stay at home.
To all – one and all have a festive new year – see ya on the other side.