A sign of the times

Well folks time to fold

forever!

I have taken my “walk in the snow”

Rants to stop

The business no more, readership down. No revenue but …..it still costs.

We sure missed Pat – once she stopped writing on ODN – now Fred and others will be silenced and the readers will have to rely on FB or the Chrinkle to be able to speak their mind.

Just another ‘alternative’ gone.

Jack celebrates his 75th very soon – a book is in the offing. It is not a tell all manuscript but one that tries to tell the story of life…from taking a typewriter course in grade 10 and using that skill in ALL the jobs, Texaco, Broadcasting, Beaver Lodge, Town of Oliver and finally ODN.

More than 55 years of ……..work work work.

Now my spallin may not stand out… or my sintax. But 98% of my words were genuine.

To quote Kevin Tomlin “Jack – they took it seriously when you said you were retiring….” and KT is right about that – don’t say one thing and do another.

What a great run with ODN almost 12 years. Thanks to Mr. Newman and J9 for the start.

Now as to the future…… and the book aside.

SouthOkanaganPhotos.today – will continue – hard to stop taking pictures and we will fill the void with local artists and photographers who have been so kind to me over the years.

So a final note – as at 12:01 am January 1st, 2022 – ODN is no more.