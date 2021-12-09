A sign of the times

Well folks time to fold
forever!
I have taken my “walk in the snow”
Rants to stop
The business no more, readership down. No revenue but …..it still costs.
We sure missed Pat – once she stopped writing on ODN – now Fred and others will be silenced and the readers will have to rely on FB or the Chrinkle to be able to speak their mind.
Just another ‘alternative’ gone.
Jack celebrates his 75th very soon – a book is in the offing. It is not a tell all manuscript but one that tries to tell the story of life…from taking a typewriter course in grade 10 and using that skill in ALL the jobs, Texaco, Broadcasting, Beaver Lodge, Town of Oliver and finally ODN.
More than 55 years of ……..work work work.
Now my spallin may not stand out… or my sintax. But 98% of my words were genuine.
To quote Kevin Tomlin “Jack – they took it seriously when you said you were retiring….” and KT is right about that – don’t say one thing and do another.
What a great run with ODN almost 12 years. Thanks to Mr. Newman and J9 for the start.
Now as to the future…… and the book aside.
SouthOkanaganPhotos.today – will continue – hard to stop taking pictures and we will fill the void with local artists and photographers who have been so kind to me over the years.
So a final note – as at 12:01 am January 1st, 2022 – ODN is no more.
Comments
Marge Lunzmann says
I still check ODN at least once a day, just so you know that you have not been abandoned. Retirement isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be, user beware. Boredom can strike at any moment, noticing all the little aches and pains that you didn’t have time to notice can be a downright nuisance. Using spell check more often is a given too. Keep busy and active, walk with a smile on your face, it keeps the facial muscles toned and makes others copy you. Don’t take up baking, it makes your waist totally disappear and your feet go into hiding. Go safe, stay busy, live life to the fullest while you can. All the best in the new year and the new future.
Ken and Gail Blidook says
We will really miss ODN and all the information that we read every day about Oliver reports, news, events, charities, human interest stories, Fred’s and Jessica’s columns etc.
There is no other source of this type of information for your readers, Jack.
You have done an amazing job of keeping this community connected. So sad to see you close it down.Thank you, friend, for all your hard work.
pat whalley says
OH Jack, so very sorry to hear that but time and circumstances affect us all.
I really enjoyed my years with you and being able to open my heart and mind in my weekly column.
You will be sadly missed by many of us who open ODN with our morning coffee.
Congratulations on keeping the town informed, amused, annoyed and thinking about local and world issues for the past twelve years.
Enjoy your retirement and remember, there will always be a cup of coffee at my home and it’s not too far to roll over here. big hugs, Pat
Dianna Weichel says
By many, and maybe more so by those of us that go south for the winter, you will be missed. You kept us up with Oliver happenings when we were away from home. Enjoy retirement
Dorothy Taylor says
Just 75 years young Jack!
You are already missed!
Enjoy your well-deserved retirement and do write your memoirs!
Bob Graham says
Jack I will miss looking at the website every morning to see your take on the things around town. We don’t always agree but I always appreciate your point of view and opinion. Continue to have a great life and retirement.