A shout-out to

Never say Never

It’s not out till it is out

But I made a trip to the cental part of the valley and a quick return and I can report – the fire in Penticton is well managed.

Is it out no!

Are their flames – nothing visible during the day

Our thanks to responders both first, second and third

The RCMP, The BC Wildfire Service, Local fire departments in the South Okanagan

and the countless workers behind the scenes working on behalf of residents and the rest of us.

Thank you again to bird dogs, the water bomber crews, the choppers and the dippers, the men and women on the ground and so many more.

A job well done