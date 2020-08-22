A shout-out to

Never say Never
It’s not out till it is out
But I made a trip to the cental part of the valley and a quick return and I can report – the fire in Penticton is well managed.
Is it out no!
Are their flames – nothing visible during the day
Our thanks to responders both first, second and third
The RCMP, The BC Wildfire Service, Local fire departments in the South Okanagan
and the countless workers behind the scenes working on behalf of residents and the rest of us.
Thank you again to bird dogs, the water bomber crews, the choppers and the dippers, the men and women on the ground and so many more.
A job well done
