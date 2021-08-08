A reply to anyone out there – lol

Are we going to use the dinasours as an example of where the human race is heading ?

I beg to differ to any analogy given by Steele, Pat, Hampson, Jessica and others with opinions.

BTW why do women use someone else’s last name not their given last name.

After the last big war WW2 we set up the United Nations and what folllowed was the Court of Justice at the Hague, the world bank, the world health organization, UNESCO, and way too many orgs for me to research.

All successful ? All without corruption ?

Mostly not but world policy is needed on …..defense against roque states and movements, the environment, global climate change, pandemics etc.

Just wish all at the UN (states of this one earth) could agree to not gather countries in a Russian Circle or a CIA Circle or a China Syndome Circle.

I am getting dizzy Joyce help!

Let’s go local – is someone saying here there has been no progress in park development, campus like architecture at SOSS, many new local businesses, cold weather shelters, food banks and a soup kitchen, critteraid, wild horse rescue, great Search and Rescue, great service by RCMP and EMS, AND the Oliver VOLUNTEER Fire Department – one of the best in BC with the highest of standards and the ability to train others in BC.

Wow I am on a rant Fred.

So much progress in Agriculture, Land Conservation, Parkland development – and yes I can give you another 12 items for the……….. disciples to work on.

But to quote an old phrase – Count your Blessings

Signed and sealed by Jack Bennest