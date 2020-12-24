a recent meeting day in Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING
Delegations
- Brenda and Michael Arychuk from Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue made a presentation to Council on the completion of their Truck and Trailer Station and thanked the Town of Osoyoos for their contribution of $5,000.00 through the Community Grant-in-Aid Program.
Business
- Council discussed possible uses for the new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Applications are due on January 27, 2021 and the program targets projects that must begin construction by September 30, 2021 and must be completed by December 31, 2021.
- Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development, reported to Council on the change in ownership of the remainder parcels at the top of Dividend Ridge and the proposed change of use from strata duplex to single-family residential – both of which are allowed under the current R3 zoning.
- Council reviewed the structure of the draft Official Community Plan Update and provided feedback to the Director of Planning and Development on the Community Goals and Policies section.
REGULAR OPEN MEETING
Employee Service Recognition
- Mayor McKortoff recognized and thanked the following Town employees for their service and commitment to the residents and community:
- Frank Zandvliet – 30 years of service
- Tom Snoek – 25 years of service
- Gerald Davis – 15 years of service
- Steve Shannon – 15 years of service
- Justin Price – 5 years of service
Water Matters
- Water Rates and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1355.01, 2020 was adopted, effective January 1, 2021. This bylaw sets the water fees for users within the Town of Osoyoos, which increased by 3.22% in order to offset the increase in operating expenditures.
- Osoyoos Water District Rates and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1357.02, 2020 was adopted, effective January 1, 2021. This bylaw sets the water fees for users outside of Town limits, which increased by 2.77% in order to offset the increase in operating expenditures.
Bylaws
- Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.28, 2020 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.132, 2020 were read for a third time. If adopted these amendments would allow for a residential development with a maximum of 65 units to be located at 5601 Lakeshore Drive.
- Sewer Fees Bylaw No. 1368, 2020 was adopted, effective January 1, 2021. This bylaw sets the sewer fees and sewer connection fees for users within the Town of Osoyoos and users receiving extraterritorial service in the RDOS Electoral Area “A”. Fees increased by 5.20%, which is an annual increase of $14.65 for a single family residence, to offset the increase in operating expenditures.
- Waste Management Services and Regulations Bylaw No. 1370, 2020 was adopted. This bylaw establishes and sets regulations for services to collect and dispose of solid waste and recyclable materials within the Town of Osoyoos. Due to additional costs associated with replacing blue bags with recycling bins and a new contractor at the Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill, garbage/recycling collection fees will increase from $140.70 to $170.50 and rates at the landfill increased effective December 21, 2020.
- Revenue Anticipation Borrowing Bylaw No. 1369, 2020 was adopted. This bylaw authorizes the Town to borrow up to $1,500,000.00 to meet current expenditures and pay amounts to meet the municipalities taxing obligations.
Business
- Council allowed staff to purchase three additional Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) with spare cylinders from Rocky Mountain Phoenix Inc. in the amount of $27,801 plus GST under the 2020 and 2021 Capital Plan. These extra units will be used with the Rapid Response Vehicle which is scheduled to be purchased next year.
- Council approved the lease between the Town of Osoyoos and Okanagan Regional Library to utilize a portion of the Sonora Community Center, located at 8505 68th Avenue, for a three year lease commencing on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2023 at the rate of $15.40 per square feet and authorized the Town’s signatories to sign the agreement.
- Council directed staff to negotiate a new lease with the Desert Park Exhibition Society in order to identify the future needs of the RV park and to identify how an upgrade will be managed. Council also directed staff to bring the RV Site upgrades forward as an item at the 2021 budget meeting.
- Council was notified that Jared Brounstein, Director of Operational Services, will bring a report to the January 26, 2021 Regular Open Meeting that will review curbside collection for organics and present changes to both operational and capital requirements which would be needed in order to provide this service to the community. The application deadline for the CleanBC Organics Infrastructure and Collection Program has been extended from January 12, 2021 to February 2, 2021.
- Council authorized the notice of intention to lease portion of the property located at 8701 Main Street to the Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre for a three year term commencing on January 1, 2021 at an initial rental rate of $800.00 per month.
Leave a Reply