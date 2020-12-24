a recent meeting day in Osoyoos

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE MEETING

Delegations

Brenda and Michael Arychuk from Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue made a presentation to Council on the completion of their Truck and Trailer Station and thanked the Town of Osoyoos for their contribution of $5,000.00 through the Community Grant-in-Aid Program.

Business

Council discussed possible uses for the new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Applications are due on January 27, 2021 and the program targets projects that must begin construction by September 30, 2021 and must be completed by December 31, 2021.

Gina MacKay, Director of Planning and Development, reported to Council on the change in ownership of the remainder parcels at the top of Dividend Ridge and the proposed change of use from strata duplex to single-family residential – both of which are allowed under the current R3 zoning.

Council reviewed the structure of the draft Official Community Plan Update and provided feedback to the Director of Planning and Development on the Community Goals and Policies section.

REGULAR OPEN MEETING

Employee Service Recognition

Mayor McKortoff recognized and thanked the following Town employees for their service and commitment to the residents and community: Frank Zandvliet – 30 years of service Tom Snoek – 25 years of service Gerald Davis – 15 years of service Steve Shannon – 15 years of service Justin Price – 5 years of service



Water Matters

Water Rates and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1355.01, 2020 was adopted, effective January 1, 2021. This bylaw sets the water fees for users within the Town of Osoyoos, which increased by 3.22% in order to offset the increase in operating expenditures.

Osoyoos Water District Rates and Regulations Amendment Bylaw No. 1357.02, 2020 was adopted, effective January 1, 2021. This bylaw sets the water fees for users outside of Town limits, which increased by 2.77% in order to offset the increase in operating expenditures.

Bylaws

Business