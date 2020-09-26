A rant – please disagree

BC needs and deserves a minority government

Premier John Horgan, supporter of unions and those with government pensions wants and needs a majority to do as he says – lead the province not hindered by opposition and criticism.

So how do we get a minority government – vote for the Greens which really do not have many candidates, or the BC Conservatives which have even less.

No – it is called strategic balloting – vote against anyone who thinks they will win. Upset the historical records.

In this riding we have a man running against a woman. Both elected municipally previous to the election call.

Are they nice people – I really do not know but I have met both and will take them at their word.

In this riding – time for a change – vote NDP – the party that shined here by “electing” a candidate from the list of members/

vs the Socred/Liberals selecting a candidate without considering others with a vast history of experience – not apparent in the sales person selected by the Vancouver office.

A bit strange that the Riding President for the Liberals hear, riding assistant to Linda Larson – will not phone me.

The selected candidate for the Liberals will not call me.

A sad day for democracy with NO excuses – NDP did the vote in two days with modern technology.

Vote as you please – vote as many times as you can.