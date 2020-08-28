Just reading one of my “rash” comments this morning about illicit drugs and what to do about the problem.

First I really feel for anyone who has lost a child to this addiction/affliction.

Some in our society want to legalize all drugs with conditions:

get a prescription from a Medical Doctor – have the order distributed by a pharmacy.

on the surface not a bad idea but it does not solve the addiction.

In some major centers in Canada – clean needles and supervision can be given to addicts when shooting up – not a bad idea either.

My “rash” idea was that treatment centers to get people off drugs should be in remote areas with a programme agreed to by addict and family.

Sorry folks whether the addiction is beer, scotch, dope of all descriptions – it is an addiction to a substance that prevents a person from a normal productive life.

