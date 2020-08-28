Just reading one of my “rash” comments this morning about illicit drugs and what to do about the problem.
First I really feel for anyone who has lost a child to this addiction/affliction.
Some in our society want to legalize all drugs with conditions:
get a prescription from a Medical Doctor – have the order distributed by a pharmacy.
on the surface not a bad idea but it does not solve the addiction.
In some major centers in Canada – clean needles and supervision can be given to addicts when shooting up – not a bad idea either.
My “rash” idea was that treatment centers to get people off drugs should be in remote areas with a programme agreed to by addict and family.
Sorry folks whether the addiction is beer, scotch, dope of all descriptions – it is an addiction to a substance that prevents a person from a normal productive life.
Take the poll on the right and don’t quibble on the how the poll looks:
Are you in favour of legalizing illicit drugs? Yes or No
Note from Publisher – once this poll is spent we will add a second one – Are you in favour of de-criminalizing illicit drugs.
That should be an interesting counter point to the current poll. Folks that one will end Saturday morning at about the same time as the first one went up.
Comments
Pat English says
i voted no to legalization. All drugs should be decriminalizes rather than legalized like cannabis which actually added to the sanctions rather than diminishing them.
Robin Hopkins says
As Lorraine so wisely stated, legalizing drugs is just part of the plan to help people with addictions.
People need a safe source (I don’t expect cancer patients to get their cancer meds in the back alley), drugs to be prescribed by a doctor (an Incite type of setting or health clinics offering the full gamut of addiction services?) where information is offered relative to programs to enhance health and options to reduce drug use hopefully to the point abstinence, housing, jobs, etc
Many people are functional addicts who have jobs and families and their addiction is not noticeable.
Over 50% of opiate overdoses occur in residences, not back alleys.
Addiction should be viewed as a health issue, not a criminal issue. As a criminal issue, addiction will remain in the shadows not allowing for assistance.If death occurs at home in a house then I think that proves my point – the source is dangerous – unless prescribed. The many people you refer to as productive people with an addiction must have a
super
As a criminal issue, it allows the self righteous to attach blame, and a “you got what you deserve”
attitude, which hinders assistance.
Many, on the political right tend to only want to help those that help themselves. Either way for the addict, no help will be forthcoming.
Don’t now who said it, but once again, “The religious right is forever in search of a moral justification for selfishness”. I find that many weekend Christians will not help anybody who is not just like them.
Just an observation that causes division, not inclusion.
Since the beginning of time, poverty, prostitution, alcohol use, etc have been a reality in society, and still exist despite heavy-handed methods to stamp them out. Why do we need a “war” on everything labelled unsavory. We find it impossible to deal with these problems because they are part and parcel of the economic policies of our society, and will continue to exist until we accept that we turn a blind eye to those that can not cope in a perpetually competitive system that creates winners and losers. It is a given that “losers” will be created and we need to compassionately assist them.
Publisher: Yes my cousin/sister is wiser than me.
Not sure who mentioned “in the back alley”
Use of illicit drugs can be de-criminalized but not the distribution. In a more perfect world all drugs should be distributed by pharmacies but only with a Doctor involved in the prescription.
Dennis Frewin says
An addiction to anything is not simple to over come and needs a case on case solution. Wide sweeping solutions are not the answer. Mental health was institutionalized and a political decision turned the problem on to the streets with no real alternative. We need to go back to a modified form of institutions. It is the only way society can support and care for of the sick. At the present time the government has chosen to spend on other things.
lorraine bennest says
Rash indeed. And i thought i was the family member prone to simplistic solutions.
Please remember that sometimes the ‘drugs’ are required so that the drug taker can function and lead a normal productive life. Pain management is an imperfect art so far. And we continue to learn about the depth of mental health issues that afflict us and show up in a myriad of addictions.
The idea of isolated facilities in remote areas sounds great until you think about how to acquire the folks to staff them. Consider the cost. We need treatment beds. I see a need for a wide range of possibilities to match the wide range of people’s issues.
The importance of having a surplus of treatment facilities is paramount. There are moments in a dysfunctional person’s life when there is a glimmer of understanding of the need for change. The glimmer might not last long and may need to be repeated a few times. Costly and difficult. Made much easier if the addict can come into a legal situation and operate with the understanding of the community.
Publisher: Love it when a sister takes me to task. Well written, precise and to the point. One quibble……. with a person needing drugs to live a normal life… would that not be done with a doctor rather than a street dealer giving you a drug laced with fentynol?
Now get back up the ladder – the apples are beginning to colour because of the smoke.
Derrick Robson says
Don’t forget “FOOD” can be someones addition. Unfortunately its readily available and comes in many varieties.
Publisher: Agree you can add on calories with this affliction.
Bonnie Thompson says
I totally agree with you regarding the fact that giving out free drugs just not help the addiction. As stated we need more mental health facilities to help with rehab. I can’t answer the poll as there’s much more to it then a yes or no. They want to legalize drugs to save lives which it will however as you stated it does not get choose a route of the mental health problem which is where most addictions start.
Jill McCullum says
There is no recovery from ‘DEAD’. legalizing aims to buy time, give those with substance use disorder an opportunity to get help (but remember this is woefully lacking). Legalizing is a tool in the tool box of recovery support. Talk to the mothers of the 15000 Canadians we have lost, brothers daughters grandchildren, aunts uncles somebody’s someone: children who have left us with a broken heart, have died … we will sign your petition ‘yes’
Publisher: Try to find a book called DSM IV – it is a handbook for those that study the many mental illnesses and the experts add at least two new ones every year to make the book bigger.
Homo sexuality was deemed a disease. Same sexuality has not made it into the book yet – but time will tell.
“substance abuse disorder” – is that like too much flour in you cake? Why do we continue to gloss over – “drug addiction”
At almost 75 I have a lot of pain – long story but I found a medication from a doctor which did its job at getting me to sleep. The Dr. took me off the drug as it was considered addictive.