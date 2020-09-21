A note to readers

A really good discussion on left and right – recently

A really good debate about facts and statistics – recently

A really good chat….. that went awry.

Won’t mention any names but a warning issued – we at ODN, the royal we love discussion, argument, debate and various points of view.

The owners, the advertisters, the readers however will not tolerate dismissive behavior, insults ( and yes the publisher has been found guilty of this in the past).

I have always said – keep it clean – fire a shot or two but ODN is not a forum for anyone wanting to take over the site or the conversation.

One recent reader/commenter thought that all his words, all his thoughts, all his comments sh0uld be published.

He has gone……….. and you might want to know why.

I tried to contact him via email and there was no reply. He continues to attempt to interject his “chain of thoughts”.. but alas he is not evident here anymore.

Once again – keep it clean, keep it objective, make your arguments but there is no excuse for dismissive behaviors and statements.

If your opinions, if your facts, if your references are not persuasive. Then you lose. Slander someone, attempting to classify someone as an idiots doesn’t work. I can recommend many other internet sites where you can swear, use profanity and sexual references but in the end…………

you really look stupid.