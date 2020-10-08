A note from the owner

The major investigation of 4 BC businessmen was on ODN – under the CBC button that gives you provincial and national news.
I have received at least 10 emails asking me why I was not working on publishing a story on this.
I am in the middle of a personal drama with the death of an uncle in Penticton which has diverted my attention away from – “investigating” what we now know by watching TV, reading the story on line etc.
At least one court appearance is listed as October 21 and ODN shall endeavour to cover that event if it is held in public.
A final comment – in most instances ODN tries to publish news and articles that other media are ignoring.
ODN is a one man band and IMHO does a great job in most instances.
