A note from SO General Hospital

With the recent completion of renovations to South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH), Interior Health would like to remind patients of access changes to SOGH.

The SOGH Main entrance has returned to its normal operating hours and is open from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. After-hours (8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m) public access to SOGH will be through the new Emergency Department entrance, which will be open 24/7.

Patients are also reminded that during day time hours, the new Emergency Department entrance is for emergencies only while the SOGH Main Entrance should be used for all other hospital services.

Teresa Fortune, SOGH Interim Manager, Clinical Operations