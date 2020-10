“Black and white photo of 10 Pacific Coast Militia Rangers posing in a field, positioned in two rows, ca. 1940s.

The back row is standing and the front row are kneeling and holding rifles.

People identified in photo:

Daerfler, Norman;

Endreny, Andrew;

Finch, Jim;

Garward, Milton;

Kelly, Bob (William?);

Leighton, Cliff;

Lundy, George;

Richmond, Lorne;

Wilkens, Chic;