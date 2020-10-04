A new series – the Lundy Mysteries #3

More background

Both the grandparents of Roxter lived in Penticton

Jack and Jessie Lundy ( more research On J.A. Lundy – John Abert or John Albert?

and

Otto and Martha Gaube

evidence of that in the Penticton Cemetery.

The picture shown earlier ….of a white man and a native person is of Otto Gaube, one grand father of Rocky’s.

The story behind the picture and who has that gun belt is a part of the story that someone else must tell.

Dr. John Lawrence (Laurence?) Lundy went to war – so did his brother George.

Lawrence a Captain in the Canadian Dental Corp. Lundy spent some time in Princeton before locating to Oliver. He was married in 1938. Died April 7, 1953.

His wife was Martha Alma Rosa Gaube of Penticton.