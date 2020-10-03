A new series – the Lundy Mysteries #2

Some may have been blind-sided by #1 so I shall introduce the subject

Roxter Lundy is a well known guy in Oliver – a husband, a father, and grandfather – more on that a bit later.

It was pointed out to me to look in the “bright” past of Roxter and his relatives.

Rocky as he is known was born in 44, his sister Sharon born in 41 – to a nice couple Martha and John ‘Lawrence’ Lundy of Oliver.

Simple story you say – well Lawrence Lundy was Oliver’s first dentist but he died early leaving a wife and two young children to fend for themselves. But as history shows there were many relatives still alive and living in the area.

Martha Lundy ( the mother ) had to get various jobs including a number at the Oliver Chronicle. Likely with Mr. Berryman – who owned the paper prior to Don Somerville.

Now the dentist Lawrence had a brother – and he George – married Evelyn who become an English teacher in the 50 and 60’s at SOHS – Oliver’s high school.

So that info should solve some parts of the Lundy Mysteries – but more to come………….