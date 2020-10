Back row –

Martha Gaube, of Penticton – mother of Martha Lundy

Jessie Lundy – wife of Jack Lundy

Evelyn Lundy, (wife of George)

Grandpa Jack Lundy

George Lundy, son of Jack

Front row –

cousin John Lundy – son of George

Sharon Lundy – sister to Roxter

John ‘Lawrence’ Lundy (husband of Martha)

Martha nee Gaube – wife of Lawrence

Circa 1951

More later and yes it gets more interesting and detailed