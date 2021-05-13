A job to be done

Quick Facts:

The total amount of the 1,679 violation tickets processed by ICBC as of May 8, 2021, is $1,179,980. Only $172,825, or 14% of the total, has been paid.

The Motor Vehicle Act allows ICBC to refuse to issue driver’s licences and vehicle licences to people indebted to government due to their failure to pay a fine under specific statutes, including the Motor Vehicle related Criminal Code of Canada offences, the Commercial Transport Act, the Passenger Transportation Act and the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

Drivers may appeal an RTI decision through the superintendent of motor vehicles.