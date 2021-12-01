A help hand

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver is pleased to be able to donate $5,000 to the Princeton Disaster Relief fund being managed by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen (CFSO).

All funds donated to the CFSO Princeton Fund will flow directly to the flood victims in Princeton.

Anyone wishing to donate funds can contact Kim English at kimenglish@cfso.net.

The Kiwanis Club of Oliver encourages others to support the Princeton Flood Victims through donations to CFSO.

Kiwanis Club president Amanda Urry and and club members were on hand at the Market Saturday to hand over the cheque to Kim English.