A good day for “you” to rant

Here are a couple of thoughts for the day.

The action of a few policemen (persons) in Canada and the USA have sparked a major challenge to authority. About time.

But first let us talk about the bad apples and finish with the hundreds if not thousands of police officers who do not go to work to beat me up and anyone else in my town that is of a different culture, race or colour.

More money must be spent to attract quality personnel in police forces – well trained not in the accuracy of shooting a gun or the best method of killing anyone on the ground with your knee. Deal with anger management, intervention, violence – using a “move” to control a suspect without killing him, shooting him.

Draw back – make those split second decisions by giving yourself time to think.

In the 9 minutes video tape I saw – I can honestly say no trial is necessary.

But here is the hard part. If we are to change. I mean really change we need a list of say ten things that must be done, done now, in detail, so there is no confusion.

Reduced funding might be an option, less guns for police, less armoured vehicles for police, less shooting training for police. How about a police force with a long gun in the car and no weapon on the officer, sheriff, conservation officer, border guard, etc etc .

How about a gun culture that states you use a gun during a crime – you don’t get out.

Is OUR court system (lawyers, judges and lawyers) contributing to crime by increasing the amount of bad people on the street.

I just read a Penticton crime story of a young man charged with a number of offences over a three year period. Most of the crime during a time when bail granted. Innocent until proven innocent ??

This young man/boy/kid should have been in protective custody in a prison.

What do you think?