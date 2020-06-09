A good day for “you” to rant

Here are a couple of thoughts for the day.
The action of a few policemen (persons) in Canada and the USA have sparked a major challenge to authority. About time.
But first let us talk about the bad apples and finish with the hundreds if not thousands of police officers who do not go to work to beat me up and anyone else in my town that is of a different culture, race or colour.
More money must be spent to attract quality personnel in police forces – well trained not in the accuracy of shooting a gun or the best method of killing anyone on the ground with your knee. Deal with anger management, intervention, violence – using a “move” to control a suspect without killing him, shooting him.
Draw back – make those split second decisions by giving yourself time to think.
In the 9 minutes video tape I saw – I can honestly say no trial is necessary.
But here is the hard part. If we are to change. I mean really change we need a list of say ten things that must be done, done now, in detail, so there is no confusion.
Reduced funding might be an option, less guns for police, less armoured vehicles for police, less shooting training for police. How about a police force with a long gun in the car and no weapon on the officer, sheriff, conservation officer, border guard, etc etc .
How about a gun culture that states you use a gun during a crime – you don’t get out.
Is OUR court system (lawyers, judges and lawyers) contributing to crime by increasing the amount of bad people on the street.
I just read a Penticton crime story of a young man charged with a number of offences over a three year period. Most of the crime during a time when bail granted. Innocent until proven innocent ??
This young man/boy/kid should have been in protective custody in a prison.
What do you think?
Comments
Ed Pedersen says
Well Jack I agree with more money to attract good potential police. but if you back off on money to train them better with firearms or worse leave them with only a long gun in the car that’s ludicrous . I also agree with stronger sentences for gun crimes , way stronger , but with law makers too worried about civil rights and how we look in the world eye, criminals probably laugh at our system of justice. they do a little time get energized to go out and do it all over again. Cops have a thankless job especially in big cities with lots of crime, no matter what we all saw in the video or have heard rumours about , I’m willing to bet there is more to the story. I’m not condoning what the officer did just would like to get all the facts before I start a riot and looting in down town Oliver.
Publisher: You are entitled to your views… which for some reason are unbalanced in favour of the bad cops in the news…. not the good cops on the beat.
There are bad cops and even the good cops know it and for some reason are afraid of them. The systemic injustice is any system where any insider is afraid to talk.
Thanks to the head of the BC IIO for saying cops need to carry cameras…. you did not say that you agreed.
If you train an officer to beat people they will use that training
If you train an officer to use his weapon to kill – she will do that
If you train all officers to use tactics to descalate the problem you might have a realistic arrest. Shoot first and ask questions later is in the past Ed….
You don’t like gun control, you don’t like police action control – not sure what you like.
George Boychuk says
Very good article,Jack. Something must be done,now. Like your ideas.