A gem from Osoyoos

On January 14th the Town of Osoyoos marks the 75th Anniversary of its incorporation.

The Town of Osoyoos – its incorporation on January 14th, 1946 the Town was governed by the Board of Trade (later called the Chamber of Commerce).

The Municipality of the Village of Osoyoos held its first official meeting at the CPR Station on January 31st, 1946, where William Andrews was elected Chairman of the Board while Gordon Kelly and Joseph Armstrong were elected as Village Commissioners.

Love to know if this is the same Bill Andrews, CPR agent in Oliver.

George Fraser ??

Stu Wells ??