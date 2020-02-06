A fun day at Oliver Museum Sunday February 16th

Old-Fashioned Family Fun Day at Oliver Museum

Oliver, BC – Longing for the days when family time was separate from screen-time? We’re bringing back family fun, without the screens! This Family Day weekend, join us at the Oliver Museum for our Old- Fashioned Family Fun Day on Sunday, Feb. 16th, an afternoon of fun and creative activities from 1- 4pm.

This free, family-oriented event includes opportunities for all ages to learn heritage skills such as leatherworking and weaving keepsakes to take home. Kids and parents can craft their leafiest family

tree and decorate it with the names of loved ones. Teens and adults can try their luck at a number of different board games in the museum’s main gallery. Finally, join in and build mini catapults for our epic indoor snowball fight at 4 pm where you’ll have the chance to line up and launch pom-pom “snowballs.”

The team who sends the most snowballs over the line wins! Free cookies, granola bars and juice boxes will be available throughout the day. Mark Family Day this year by making some memories. We can’t wait to see you there!

For more information, please contact Julianna at 250-498-4027 or info@oliverheritage.ca.