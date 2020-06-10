A few words… just a few….

Kumbaya my Lord,

kumbaya

Someone is crying, singing, praying

Oh Lord, kumbaya

Is ODN just another kumbaya type of website, a blog, a hula hoop, a credible news source, an operator with great pictures, great friends with cameras, poets, columnists, religious leaders, financial experts and people when writing can make you squirm a bit or laugh uncontrollably?

ODN is all of that and I ask you to compare the product in the market – is anyone else serving sour milk and burnt toast.

Oliver Daily News cares about its readers – the serious ones.

ODN cares about its content to maintain and build a base of readership

Even if it is easy for me to do – it could be more difficult for others and we have had four inquiries to buy it.

Each person or entity slips away I think when they see it is very small and you really have to work at it… it is also a bit addictive. Many want a cash cow that they can operate off the side of a desk. But there is a lot more to it.

I want to touch on a sensitive subject today

Commentary

Comments

Opinions

Polls

Reactions

Push Back

Frustration

Rejections

Departures

ODN is not a thing – its a business (ten years) it is a fad of sorts, a hula hoop, a ‘thing’ that survived it would seem. Some like to call it Jack’s blog – and if they say that – no Christmas card from me.

ODN is really the property of the people who pay the bills and those that contribute and those that read it.

Sure it has some carrots like free advertising for small items and small events (all with limitations)

Now back to the touchy subject – and if all will accept the invite – I will NOT comment on what you say or think about this article. Living in a free speaking world you have to have guts.

You have to speak your mind, maybe take a bit of jabbing or pushback because no one appointed you God.

The same could be said about me – but I do try to be fair, impartial, add facts to an argument, suggest alternatives etc.

Many are fixed in their ways – put their socks on the same way and the TP rolls only one way heading for the floor.

Read the piece from young Ms. Thomas. Great writing – if you get her point she did it in such a subtle way – carefully thought out. We need more of that here and else where.

Social media has allowed the one line to prevail but in the end that is not serious discourse.

No where have I found a “room” like ODN where people can enter, state their case and have a serious conversation.

Other media do their thing – differences are good.

Now my final point – when you feel a bit insulted – fight back in that art form called debate. Open another door, walk through and try it again. Do not run away – it really makes you look bad

Have I been completely fair to all – to friends, to people I know fairly well – some might say NO YOU HAVE NOT.

I have people on here that insult me, call me names, etc. but in the end thick skin protects people like me so I can continue on the battlefield.

Enough of kumbaya!!