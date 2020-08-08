A few questions

I try to talk to a lot of people to see where the mindset is.

Three questions…. we are making some progress on Covid 19 but more and more I hear we are on the edge of the 2nd wave….

1. more masks ( ala BC Transit, Walmart ? )

2. full back to school – will never happen !!

3. a vaccine is years away based on history

So without second guessing your answers…

1. Will more Canadians wear masks October 1st?

2. Will students in BC be back in classes same date?

3. Will any country start to vaccinate this year?