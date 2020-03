Ok Ok, enough headlines.

This is the second time Adrian Zandvliet has come to the rescue of a beaver. This time at McIntrye Dam. In preparation to get the water flowing in April – all of the ditch and its infrastructure must be given the “eye ball”.

Thanks Adrian, a water operator, he spotted the creature and built a bridge for it to exit – which it did happily – into the sunshine.

Good job old chap