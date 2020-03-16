Osoyoos community grants – on tap for approval this afternoon

That today’s Committee of the Whole meeting Monday recommends the following applicants to receive grant requests and move to the regular meeting of council for approval:
Carried
Council did ask Town staff for a bit more info on some of the applications and that will be heard today – later at the regular council meeting
• Southern Okanagan Secondary School – $3,000 (Bursaries)
• SOMHA Pee WEE Rep Team – $500 (Travel to Provincials – Quesnel)
• Elks Golden Villa – $2,000 (depending on actual municipal tax portion))
• Osoyoos Ambassador Committee – $3,000 (Program/Bursary)
• Osoyoos Elks Lodge #436 – $5,000 (Accessible Doors)
• Osoyoos Curling Club – $2,000 (Building Upgrades)
• Osoyoos Lake Water Quality – $3,500 (Public Education/Lake Monitoring)
• Osoyoos Senior Center – $3,000 (Pool Table Repairs)• Desert Park Exhibition Society – $3,000 (Open House BC Day)
• Mental Wellness Society – $1200 (Family Support/Facility Rental)
• Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club – $1,000 (Rescue Boat Repairs)
• Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue – $5,000 (Offset the cost of the Truck and Trailer unit)
• Desert Sun Counselling – $5,000 – (Community Kitchen)
• Desert Valley Hospice Society – $2,200 (Community Resources Guide)
• School After School Society – $1200 (Room Dividers)
• Spirit of the Games Society – $2,000 (Marketing)
• Osoyoos Golf Club – $3,000 (Range Mat Upgrades)
• Osoyoos Lawn Bowling Club – $8,000 (Bowling Green Rehab)
• Osoyoos and District Arts Council – $3,500 (Festival Seed Money)
• Osoyoos Museum Society – $5,000 (To help bridge the shortfall for building permits/land fill fees)
