95 year old on scooter injured in car crash

Oliver Police File 2021-4112

2021-August-16 Monday 1319 hrs Main Street/Fairview Road Oliver

SCOOTER vs SUV

Police, Fire and EHS attended a collision at the intersection of Main Street and Fairview Road involving a mobility scooter and a Grey Nissan SUV. Witnesses at the scene told police that the male, a 95 year old Oliver resident, entered the intersection in the crosswalk on a red light into traffic, a woman driving North on Main street didn’t see him & the mobility scooter and the SUV collided.

Firefighters provided medical attention until an ambulance arrived and transported him to the hospital. No charges are being pursued against either party. Family members of the elderly male expressed concerns about his vision which may have contributed to the accident. Drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be a factor.