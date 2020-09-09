9 million plus contract award to fix Gallagher Lake syphon

Gallagher Lake Siphon Update and Award of Contract –

Town of Oliver – Council received an update on the Gallagher Lake Low Head Siphon repair project outlining the progress to date, projected timelines/milestones for project completion, together with a budgetary update.

Council was also updated on the status of permits relating to wildlife, species at risk, water sustainability, archaeology, statutory rights of way on Osoyoos Indian Band lands, utility and transportation permits, land tenure, and material supply.

Contractor Procurement was initiated through a Request for Qualifications with four proponents invited to submit a Negotiated Request for Proposals (NRFP). The four proponents were evaluated based on the evaluation criteria and weightings in the NRFP.

H & M Excavating received the highest score of 91 and had the lowest bid price.

Council awarded the $9,231,423.92 million dollar project to H & M Excavating.

Heritage Designation Bylaw – Ms. Sue Morhun, representing Oliver & District Heritage Society

provided Council with an overview of heritage designations. The Society have previously

requested the Town to consider designation of the Town Hall property as a designated heritage

site.

2021 Council Appointments – Mayor Johansen was appointed to represent Oliver at the RDOS

and Councillor Veintimilla was appointed as alternate. Council appointed Councillor Veintimilla

and Mayor Johansen as alternate to the South Okanagan General Hospital Liaison Committee.

Bylaw Enforcement Services Update – Since the transition from reactive to proactive in-house

bylaw enforcement services, Council was updated on issues and challenges and heard of a

number of successes. The department has identified a number of projects for the fall and

winter to bring nuisance properties into compliance, improve signage at the dog park and

encouraging pet owners to license their dogs, boulevard education, and possibly implementing

a “kindness” program where people doing something good are recognized in the Oliver

Newsletter.

Community Housing Grant Update – Council were updated on the preliminary affordable

housing project design that is proposed for the town-owned lots on Main Street. The new

design will incorporate space for both commercial and Town Hall on the Main Street level.

Council Chambers and additional Town Hall spaces along with 4-6 dwelling units on the second

floor. The third and fourth storeys are allocated inclusively for dwelling units.

2020 Irrigation Turn Off & Canal Shut Down Dates – Council set Tuesday, October 6, 2020 as the

Irrigation Turn Off date, and Tuesday, October 27, 2020 as the date to cease diversion of the

canal. These dates provide opportunity for the crews to perform winterizing duties.

Water Quality Summary Report for July 2020 – The water distribution system is now in Summer

Mode, using surface water for irrigation use, along with some ground water in System 2. Oliver

had a total of 2.8 mm recorded in precipitation in the month of August. According to

Environment Canada the normal precipitation for Oliver from 1981-2010, is 20.7 mm. This year

the Town received 1.4 mm on August 2, 2020.

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw 1398 – Council gave first three readings as amended to

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw 1398. The 2021 permissive tax exemptions are estimated to

total $96,930, and over the four-year term of the Permissive Tax Exemption bylaw the estimated

total is $435,211. The Town received 30 applications for tax exemption, one less than last year

as the Portuguese Club has ceased operations, with no new applications for the 2021 cycle. Desert Sun was granted a 50% exemption. All other applications are comparable to the previous

bylaw