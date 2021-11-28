87.6 percent of BC residents – now fully vaccinated

VICTORIA –
As of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 91.0% (4,219,790) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6% (4,060,193) have received their second dose.
91.4% (3,954,871) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 88.1% (3,812,040) have received their second dose.
