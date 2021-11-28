87.6 percent of BC residents – now fully vaccinated

,

VICTORIA –

As of Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, 91.0% (4,219,790) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6% (4,060,193) have received their second dose.

91.4% (3,954,871) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 88.1% (3,812,040) have received their second dose.

  1. I think that this should cover the Herd Immunity right? NOT….. To be Continued until??? Had enough peeps?? No data on the BOOSTERS yet.

    Interesting bit of info I found floating around:

    Omicron: comes out of Africa…… Hey “Out of Africa” is a good Movie

    Omicron or Oncomir (hey look it up)
    An oncomir (also oncomiR) is a microRNA (miRNA) that is associated with cancer.

    There is an 1963 Italian Movie called “Omicron”

    Another: 2013 low budget movie called “The Visitor from Planet Omicron”

    I heard that Omicron is also a Transformer from a kids movie …. Is it?? LOL

    I wonder what they are going to call the Next Variant??? Yeesh!!!!

    Publisher: This was too funny to NOT publish – please use two real names in future

